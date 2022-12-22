Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires 880 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of Cincinnati Financial worth $10,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1,252.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 409.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CINF stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,659. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.16. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is -766.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,127.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

