Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys 5,167 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,380 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $30,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in FedEx by 121.6% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 206.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 220.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FDX traded up $3.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.78. The company had a trading volume of 106,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,980. The company has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $266.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $211.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.84.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

