Bartlett & Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $23,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,653,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,852 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,127,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,805,000 after buying an additional 817,989 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,227,160,000 after buying an additional 779,457 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 39.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,524,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,519,000 after buying an additional 712,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Cowen increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 3.1 %

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $7.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $239.42. The company had a trading volume of 26,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,536. The stock has a market cap of $99.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $274.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.16%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.