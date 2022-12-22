Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $20.12 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $20,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,937,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,399,000 after acquiring an additional 139,294 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Diageo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in Diageo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,705,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,946,000 after purchasing an additional 23,737 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Diageo by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,703,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,624,000 after buying an additional 32,169 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,211,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,125,000 after buying an additional 18,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.
Diageo Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of DEO stock traded down $1.73 on Thursday, hitting $178.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,489. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.13.
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
