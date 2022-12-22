Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases 17,862 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 877,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,862 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $46,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,400,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,666,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,058,000 after buying an additional 120,510 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,186,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.08. 10,109,849 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.90.

