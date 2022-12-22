Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 1,679 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.31. 58,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,862,965. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.26. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $90.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.