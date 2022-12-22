Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 558,267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 36,669 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $30,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,117,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,656,000 after purchasing an additional 112,051 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 271,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,061,000 after purchasing an additional 26,245 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 105,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,200,000 after acquiring an additional 22,990 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 136,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,567,000 after acquiring an additional 25,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Baxter International stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.82. 29,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,406,775. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.70.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently -24.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Baxter International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Baxter International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

About Baxter International

(Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.