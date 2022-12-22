Beldex (BDX) Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last Week

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Beldex has a market cap of $132.41 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0446 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,189.52 or 0.07161560 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00031013 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00069617 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00052372 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001003 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007683 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021920 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

