Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Belmont Resources Inc. (CVE:BEA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 2000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Belmont Resources Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.87 million and a PE ratio of -6.43.

About Belmont Resources

(Get Rating)

Belmont Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for copper, gold, lithium, and uranium projects located in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Washington, and Nevada States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Come By Chance copper-gold porphyry project located in the Greenwood mining camp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Belmont Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belmont Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.