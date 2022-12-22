Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Trading 20.8% Higher

Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Rating) shares traded up 20.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 5,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 57,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Benton Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 5.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$20.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96.

Benton Resources Company Profile

Benton Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. It has a diversified property portfolio of gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, and lithium assets. The company is advancing projects in Ontario, including flagship Far Lake Copper project located west of Thunder Bay, Ontario, as well as projects, such as the Abernethy, the Armit Lake, the Forester Lake, the Hele, and the Iron Duke projects.

