Bernard Coulie Sells 34,212 Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Stock

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) CEO Bernard Coulie sold 34,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $653,449.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,809.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLRX traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,841. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 13.99 and a current ratio of 13.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $945.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,160.53% and a negative return on equity of 52.61%. The business had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLRX. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 16.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after buying an additional 10,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.