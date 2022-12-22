Beta Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10.29 Million (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Beta Finance has a market cap of $42.47 million and $10.29 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beta Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0689 or 0.00000413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beta Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $859.77 or 0.05159110 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.16 or 0.00493022 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,868.17 or 0.29211817 BTC.

About Beta Finance

Beta Finance was first traded on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,666,667 tokens. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beta Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beta Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beta Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beta Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.