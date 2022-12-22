BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,911.52.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHP. UBS Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.72) to GBX 2,250 ($27.33) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,330 ($28.30) to GBX 2,450 ($29.76) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
BHP Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $62.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.03. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BHP Group
About BHP Group
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BHP Group (BHP)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.