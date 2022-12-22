BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,911.52.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHP. UBS Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.72) to GBX 2,250 ($27.33) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,330 ($28.30) to GBX 2,450 ($29.76) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $62.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.03. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in BHP Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,449 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in BHP Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,248 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 150.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,259 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 193.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

