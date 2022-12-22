Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.03 and last traded at $30.84. Approximately 723 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 265,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCYC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.18 and a quick ratio of 9.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.02. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 669.65% and a negative return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

