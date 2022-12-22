Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up to $23.34

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.34, but opened at $24.16. Bilibili shares last traded at $23.30, with a volume of 40,825 shares.

BILI has been the subject of several analyst reports. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $23.30 to $14.70 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Bilibili from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 389.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 17,835 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the second quarter worth approximately $410,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth $2,590,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,338,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,270,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. 20.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

