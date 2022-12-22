BinaryX Market Cap Tops $203.48 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $203.48 million and approximately $37.52 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BinaryX token can now be purchased for about $71.89 or 0.00431893 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BinaryX has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001633 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $869.59 or 0.05230465 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.23 or 0.00494622 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000201 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,872.34 or 0.29306376 BTC.
BinaryX Token Profile
BinaryX launched on May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,189,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,830,519 tokens. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BinaryX is www.binaryx.pro?cmc.
