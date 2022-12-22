BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Stock Price Up 1.8%

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) rose 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.93 and last traded at $21.49. Approximately 1,651 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 249,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.11.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BTAI shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 10.34 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.03.

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total transaction of $583,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,957 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $193,564.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 27,450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

