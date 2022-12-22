Bitcoin Diamond Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 21st. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $22.98 million and $40,898.63 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000731 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00117978 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00197131 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005919 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00062743 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00037508 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000322 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

