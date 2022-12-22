Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $230.92 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $13.18 or 0.00078401 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $230.92 million and $1.83 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00240948 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00051236 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003121 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

