Bitcoin Gold Price Tops $13.03 (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $228.28 million and $2.04 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $13.03 or 0.00078417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00234122 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00051148 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003121 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.