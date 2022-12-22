Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token 1-Day Volume Hits $2.49 Million (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $18.38 million and $2.49 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 71.8% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be bought for $1.51 or 0.00008939 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CRYPTO:BTCST) is a token. Its genesis date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,403 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is www.btcst.finance. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,402.59518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 1.72222833 USD and is down -15.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $2,145,069.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

