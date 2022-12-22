Bitcoin SV Price Hits $44.52 on Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $44.52 or 0.00266713 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $857.35 million and $22.19 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,682.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.22 or 0.00600425 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00041251 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000632 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Profile
BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,258,564 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.