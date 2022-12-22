Bitcoiva Self Reported Market Cap Hits $169.70 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 18.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Bitcoiva coin can now be bought for $10.58 or 0.00062743 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $169.70 million and approximately $10.77 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,856.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.72 or 0.00597523 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00265543 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00042260 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001099 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Bitcoiva

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 8.95692867 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $67,166.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

