Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.58

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 157988 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Bitfarms Stock Down 6.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$124.02 million and a P/E ratio of 3.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bitfarms

In related news, Director Emiliano Joel Grodzki sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.77, for a total transaction of C$768,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,698,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,145,891.28. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,700,000 shares of company stock worth $1,743,653.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

