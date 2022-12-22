Bitgert (BRISE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $136.92 Million

Bitgert (BRISE) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Bitgert token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Bitgert has a total market capitalization of $136.92 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Bitgert was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitgert has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitgert Profile

Bitgert’s launch date was July 7th, 2021. Bitgert’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,350,680,000,000 tokens. Bitgert’s official Twitter account is @bitgertbrise and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitgert is bitgert.com.

Buying and Selling Bitgert

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitgert is a crypto engineering organisation focused on blockchain technology products and audits solutions, while its $BRISE token benefits investors through staking in BUSD rewards and the smart contract also has a buyback function.$BRISE Token will be used as a peer-to-peer (P2P) service for payment systems using Bitgert's dApp wallet in the local currency with zero transaction fees, whereby two individuals interact directly with each other, without intermediation by a third party. Instead, the buyer and the seller transact directly with each other via the P2P service.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitgert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitgert using one of the exchanges listed above.

