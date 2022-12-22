Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.08

Shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.08 and traded as high as C$4.69. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$4.54, with a volume of 29,900 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Black Diamond Group in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target for the company. Cormark boosted their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Black Diamond Group Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of C$277.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

