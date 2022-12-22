BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,403 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 2.4% of BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,506,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,130,000 after purchasing an additional 723,619 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7,201.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,608,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435,989 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,827,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,788 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,470,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,337,000 after purchasing an additional 192,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,524,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,681,000 after purchasing an additional 47,712 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $84.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,012,165 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.61 and a 200-day moving average of $81.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

