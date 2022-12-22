Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Kercheville Advisors LLC

Kercheville Advisors LLC cut its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,015 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises about 5.0% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 421.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

Blackstone Stock Down 2.2 %

BX traded down $1.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.17. 30,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,358,569. The stock has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.40. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.24 and a twelve month high of $138.95.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock valued at $257,780,080. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.