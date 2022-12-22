Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Insider Crystal Sumner Sells 33,196 Shares

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) insider Crystal Sumner sold 33,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $40,499.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,180 shares in the company, valued at $611,439.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Crystal Sumner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, Crystal Sumner sold 12,914 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $16,788.20.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $15,633.20.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $27,261.20.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $30,749.60.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $29,199.20.

Blend Labs Stock Up 3.3 %

Blend Labs stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,106. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.44. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The company has a market capitalization of $283.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 10.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.08). Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 277.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.67%. The firm had revenue of $55.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.24 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $5.25 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blend Labs from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $3.20 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLND. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blend Labs by 1,862.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,117,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550,895 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,500,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Blend Labs by 664.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,870,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,209 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Blend Labs by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,740,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,921 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Blend Labs by 3,104.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,774,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

