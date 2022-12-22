Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Insider Crystal Sumner Sells 33,196 Shares

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2022

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLNDGet Rating) insider Crystal Sumner sold 33,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $40,499.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,180 shares in the company, valued at $611,439.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Crystal Sumner also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 5th, Crystal Sumner sold 12,914 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $16,788.20.
  • On Tuesday, November 29th, Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $15,633.20.
  • On Tuesday, October 18th, Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $27,261.20.
  • On Tuesday, October 4th, Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $30,749.60.
  • On Tuesday, September 27th, Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $29,199.20.

Blend Labs Stock Up 3.3 %

Blend Labs stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,106. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.44. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The company has a market capitalization of $283.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 10.29.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLNDGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.08). Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 277.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.67%. The firm had revenue of $55.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.24 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $5.25 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blend Labs from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $3.20 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLND. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blend Labs by 1,862.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,117,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550,895 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,500,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Blend Labs by 664.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,870,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,209 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Blend Labs by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,740,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,921 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Blend Labs by 3,104.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,774,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs

(Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.