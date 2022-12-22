BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT) Stock Price Up 0.5%

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Rating) rose 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 22.56 and last traded at 22.53. Approximately 26,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 20,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at 22.42.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 25.15.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

Featured Stories

