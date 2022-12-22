BNB (BNB) Market Capitalization Reaches $39.56 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. BNB has a market cap of $39.56 billion and approximately $479.49 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BNB has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $247.32 or 0.01467751 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,966,475 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,966,571.24631882 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 248.77006542 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1160 active market(s) with $571,599,369.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
