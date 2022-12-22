Bondly Price Tops $0.0056 on Major Exchanges (BONDLY)

Bondly (BONDLY) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 21st. Bondly has a market capitalization of $5.51 million and approximately $25,692.44 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bondly has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Bondly coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bondly Profile

Bondly launched on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance.

Bondly Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more.”

