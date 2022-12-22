Boyd Wealth Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Boyd Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,798,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,975,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,487,000 after acquiring an additional 329,538 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,157,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,338,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,601,000 after acquiring an additional 252,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,273,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.55. 3,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,508. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $109.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.72 and a 200 day moving average of $99.02.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

