Boyd Wealth Management LLC Has $5.72 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Boyd Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,634 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 4.6% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. SJA Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.18. The company had a trading volume of 31,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,450,945. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.41.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

