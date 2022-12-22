BP (NYSE:BP) PT Lowered to $39.00 at Piper Sandler

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BP. Citigroup raised BP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised BP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised BP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on BP from GBX 510 ($6.20) to GBX 535 ($6.50) in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded BP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $249.79.

BP Stock Performance

Shares of BP stock opened at $35.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $108.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.19. BP has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $36.11.

BP Announces Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $57.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.46 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 33.24% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. Analysts expect that BP will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.3604 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. BP’s payout ratio is -41.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BP in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 9.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Featured Stories

