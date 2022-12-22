Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Shares Gap Down to $37.48

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2022

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFHGet Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.48, but opened at $35.96. Bread Financial shares last traded at $35.88, with a volume of 3,779 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Bread Financial to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bread Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Bread Financial Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFHGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.21 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bread Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

About Bread Financial

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.