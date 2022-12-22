Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Shares Gap Down to $37.48

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.48, but opened at $35.96. Bread Financial shares last traded at $35.88, with a volume of 3,779 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Bread Financial to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bread Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.21 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

