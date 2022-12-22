Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) CEO Sells $75,404.60 in Stock

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $75,404.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,173,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,245,997.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.85. 35,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,591. The company has a market capitalization of $492.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.70. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BWB. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares to $20.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional Trading of Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWB. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the third quarter worth $3,618,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 147.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 100,495 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.5% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 455,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after buying an additional 70,964 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $1,094,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,095,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,512,000 after buying an additional 63,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

