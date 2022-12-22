Brio Consultants LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Brio Consultants LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,183 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Brio Consultants LLC owned 0.28% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $33,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,750,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,508.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,146,000 after purchasing an additional 640,429 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,211,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,037,000 after purchasing an additional 635,707 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,969,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,969,000 after purchasing an additional 472,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $24,527,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.43. The stock had a trading volume of 11,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,705. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $88.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.15 and its 200 day moving average is $75.97.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

