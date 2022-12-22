Brio Consultants LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Brio Consultants LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 454,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,133 shares during the period. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF makes up about 4.3% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Brio Consultants LLC owned approximately 2.64% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $20,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

GTO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.96. The stock had a trading volume of 842 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,994. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.24 and a 1-year high of $56.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.29.

