Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.2% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $30,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $11.38 on Thursday, hitting $549.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,976. The company has a market capitalization of $229.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $502.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $505.71.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.00.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

