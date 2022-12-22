Brokerages Set Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Target Price at $7.71

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.71.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLX. StockNews.com cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.64. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $7.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $272.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $180,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,249.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 495,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 26,346 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 717,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49,656 shares during the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 209,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.