BTC Capital Management Inc. Acquires 333 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 415.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 98 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,506.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,506.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.99, for a total value of $618,601.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,656.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,505 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,036. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TDY traded down $6.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $392.72. 399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,767. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $383.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $325.00 and a 12-month high of $493.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 13.37%. Analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.67.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

