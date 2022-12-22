BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,571 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 82.9% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the second quarter worth $41,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Trading Down 0.9 %

ETR stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,596. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $94.94 and a 52 week high of $126.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.01. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.47.

About Entergy

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

