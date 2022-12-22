BTC Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,741 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,356,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,668,654,000 after purchasing an additional 136,848 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,155,795,000 after acquiring an additional 178,046 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $830,976,000 after acquiring an additional 52,634 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,715,000 after acquiring an additional 254,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 46.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 746,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $471,801,000 after acquiring an additional 238,535 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $821.67.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $6.07 on Thursday, hitting $827.55. 2,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,823. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $870.92. The company has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $816.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $730.19.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.07 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,327 shares of company stock worth $21,871,058 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

