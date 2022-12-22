BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,924,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219,445 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,821,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,414 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $80,196,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,024,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,533,000 after purchasing an additional 807,875 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,205,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,768,000 after purchasing an additional 689,882 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.84. 18,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,892. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.93. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $83.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

