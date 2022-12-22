BTC Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 39,863 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.3% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 14,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,316,019. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $51.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.78.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.