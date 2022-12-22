BTC Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,956 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern accounts for 1.0% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 69,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,647,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,379 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 181,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,947,000 after acquiring an additional 85,300 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $282.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.33.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $244.64. 4,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,957. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.92. The company has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

