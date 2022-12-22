BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases 306 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 100,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 20,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 12,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.17. 10,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,201,900. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $146.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.13. The firm has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The company had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.86 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.77.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

