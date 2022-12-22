Burleson & Company LLC Has $3.23 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,766 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 626.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.8 %

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.28. The stock had a trading volume of 46,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,898,621. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.22. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.