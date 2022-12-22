Burleson & Company LLC Increases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock traded down $4.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $236.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,650. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.77 and its 200-day moving average is $198.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $241.91. The company has a market capitalization of $123.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 34.86%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also

